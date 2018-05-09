Oahe Marina Closed for 2018 Season

Oahe Marine on the Missouri River in Fort Pierce, S.D., will not be open this year.

South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks Division of Parks and Recreation Director Katie Ceroll says the closure has no impact on the three campgrounds managed by GFP, day use of the park or the boat ramp access points.

Ceroll says GFP remains committed to maintaining public access to the Missouri River at the Fort Pierre marina.

Oahe Marina operator Steve Rounds says it was a difficult decision to close the marina. He says the 2011 flood dealt a devastating blow that has been hard to overcome.

Rounds intends to hold an auction at the Marina on June 4, 2018.

Source: http://kelo.com/news/articles/2018/may/02/oahe-marina-wont-open-for-2018-season/