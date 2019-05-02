Marina Profile: Green Turtle Bay

Born thirty-five years ago on April 2, 1984, Green Turtle Bay Marina is located at MM 31 on Barkley Lake. Formerly known as Port KenBar – it began business with a fuel dock, three small covered and two uncovered docks. An open concrete deck over the water housed a hamburger stand that operated periodically during the summer months. The first order of business was to secure the docks – high winds blew one away during the first month – and to construct a full restaurant on the concrete deck. Initially leased to the owners of Patti’s Restaurant in downtown Grand Rivers, the restaurant opened as Patti’s on the Pier. An early success, the dining establishment brought several new boaters to take slips in the marina.

Gradually, the marina has grown and improved its docks and other facilities over the years. In 1986 Green Turtle Bay started building and selling condos to individuals to be managed by the company and leased to the public. Today over eighty-five attractively decorated condo rental units ranging in size from one to four bedrooms bring hundreds of families and groups to the resort to enjoy all of the amenities – including both indoor and outdoor pools, playgrounds, three restaurants and Jade & Earth Spa. Downtown Grand Rivers – known as the Village Between the Lakes – offers an array of pleasant dining experiences, live theater at the Badgett Playhouse and numerous festivals throughout the year. Thousands of visitors come to the village each year to enjoy this quaint and uniquely historic little town nestled between the waters of Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. Although Patti’s Restaurant burned to the ground in 2018, it is being rebuilt and will open again in the fall of 2019 with a renewed sense of vigor and excitement.

In 2017, alcoholic beverages were first allowed to be served in local restaurants. Green Turtle Bay now provides three eateries overlooking the water. Dockers Breakfast on the Bay serves a delightful selection of breakfast items for boaters and other visitors to the resort, The Commonwealth Yacht Club offers fine dining for resort-goers each evening and the resort’s new Thirsty Turtle Tavern offers lunch and dinner – both indoors and in its large yard overlooking the harbor. Live music on weekends, outdoor games and beautiful sunsets are sure to entertain both the young and the young at heart.

Located just minutes away from the Tenn-Tom Waterway through Barkley Canal, Green Turtle Bay is a must stop for Great Circle Loopers and other boaters traveling south down the waterway toward warmer climes. The resort’s Boat Works provides full mechanical, electrical, A/C, sanitation and hull repairs by certified technicians and its three boat lifts will easily handle boats to 70 tons. The Ships Chandlery offers a wide variety of nautical gifts and clothing and a well-stocked supply of boat maintenance and repair parts and accessories. Fifty floating transient docks to 60’ with clean restroom and laundry facilities and additional moorings for vessels to 100’ will accommodate most all boats on the waterways. Courtesy vans and rental golf carts give transients easy access downtown and to The Village Market & Liquor Store – just a few blocks away – for all their shopping needs.

Green Turtle Bay Marina is one of the largest and most inclusive boating centers between the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico and a must stop for all boaters traveling north and south on the Tenn-Tom Waterway and all points in between. Still a family-owned business – the Gary family invites you to come, kick back and “Enjoy Our Water Way of Life” and partake of our own special version of southern hospitality.

Captain’s Notes:

Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina

239 Jetty Dr.

Grand Rivers, KY 42045

(270) 362-1043

www.greenturtlebay.com

Dockage: Transient docking available

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 10′

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: T50A (250v)/T30A

Amenities: Water, cable, restrooms, showers, laundry, WiFi, pumpout service performed by staff, on-land accommodations (1-4 bedrooms), 25- and 50-ton lifts, yacht club, ship store, Docker’s Bayside Grill; Jade & Earth Wellness Center & Spa; courtesy car, golf cart rental, nearby groceries and liquor, live theater, restaurants and shops nearby.

Hours: Hours vary (call ahead)

VHF Channel: 16/10