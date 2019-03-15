Columbus Marina Under New Management

Columbus Marina Under New Management

In 2019, Columbus Marina will begin the season under new management. Steve Arndt brings 15 years of marina management experience to the docks on the Tenn-Tom Waterway as the new GM.  Along with that experience comes a few updates to the Marina, including a renovated Captain’s Lounge with new furniture and a TV viewing area and extended wi-fi services to the docks so that in Steve’s words, “boaters can Netflix and chill”. Further renovations include an updated ship store, new restrooms and improved laundry facilities.

Cruising Highlights:

Located at Mile Marker 334, Columbus Marina is just 5 minutes from downtown Columbus, MS, the largest city located on the Tenn-Tom Waterway. A courtesy car makes the 5-minute ride to the city a convenient stop for transient boaters looking to stock up on essentials, shop for enjoyment and/or try some of the local dining establishments.

Captain’s Notes:

Columbus Marina
295 Marina Dr.
Columbus, MS 39705
(662) 327-8450
www.columbusmarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 25’/6’

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, covered slips to 70’, pumpout, restrooms, showers, laundry, ship store, ramp, service and parts and courtesy car.

Hours: Open year-round.

VHF Channel: 16 hailing, 09 working

