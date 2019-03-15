Pebble Isle Marina Maintaining Course in 2019

In 2018, The McBird group. – a joint venture between the Mckmackins and Bird families – took over operations of Pebble Isle Marina. With a strong history and solid reputation, the goal was not to make sweeping changes but to maintain that reputation that people have come to trust. Cruising into 2019 – other than a slight update to the marina logo – that reputation continues to hold true. With decades of marine experience, these two families are poised to have a successful second year at the helm.

Cruising Highlights

Located at Mile Marker 96 on the Tennessee River, Pebble Isle Marina lies between two State Parks – Johnsonville & Nathan Bedford Forrest. Easily accessible from the Marina, the foliage of these parks is on full display during peak cruising season. Pebble Isle is also home to the Grey Heron Grill, complete with soul-satisfying seafood that is sure to fulfill any transient’s palate.

Captain’s Notes

Pebble Isle Marina

2120 Old Johnsonville Rd.

New Johnsonville, TN 37134

(931) 535-3827

www.pebbleislemarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 15’/15’

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, pumpout, ramp, restrooms, laundry, ship store, floating restaurant, full service available from mechanics on site, towing (100-mile range), courtesy van, WiFi and TV.

Hours: Open year-round.

VHF Channel: 16/68