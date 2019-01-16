Paducah Receives Boaters’ Choice Award for Transient Boat Dock

Marinas.com has announced the City of Paducah’s Transient Boat Dock as a recipient of the 2018 Boaters’ Choice Award. This is the second consecutive year for Paducah to receive the award, which honors marinas and docks that consistently provide an excellent home for the boating community.

According to Marinas.com, 217 marinas/docking facilities are being honored for going the extra mile in 2018 for boaters. The Boaters’ Choice Award is based on reviews by boaters. To be recognized, each facility had to receive at least three reviews averaging a rating of four or more stars out of five stars.

City Manager Jim Arndt says, “I appreciate all of the boaters who took the time to submit their reviews. As we work each day to achieve our new mission statement of being the best city in the world, we value the information we receive from citizens and tourists about our amenities and services. The Transient Boat Dock is an amazing facility that is garnering much attention from boaters who look forward to stopping in Paducah. This recognition by Marinas.com makes me proud of Paducah.”

Parks & Recreation Department Director Mark Thompson says, “I enjoy reading the reviews from boaters who visit Paducah’s Transient Boat Dock. They are explorers who enjoy not only the time they spend on the river but also their time in the various ports. Boaters truly enjoy visiting Paducah, walking downtown and exploring our various businesses. We are giving them a destination that they want to visit time and time again. They also spread the word to their friends in the boating community about what Paducah has to offer.”

Below are a couple of the reviews posted by boaters who enjoyed Paducah’s amenities in 2018.

Coming through in 2015, I couldn’t understand why Paducah had no facilities for cruisers. This has now been wonderfully resolved with the new docks. I hope the town reaps the benefits from all the cruisers that stop by. I grocery shopped and had dinner in town, so hope I helped the economy in some small way. The docks are a superb piece of engineering and built at considerable cost. We appreciate the town’s foresight.

Fantastic dock that we will visit again and again. Within walking distance of the downtown with plenty to see and do! Restaurants and downtown merchants are many, and the River Wall art and Quilt Museum are fun things to see. Thanks Paducah!

In 2018, 360 boats docked at Paducah’s Transient Boat Dock, spending a total of 522 nights.

Paducah’s 340-foot-long Transient Boat Dock is located downstream from the heart of historic Paducah and provides space for transient boaters to enjoy the town by spending a few hours or several nights. Amenities include fuel (diesel and marine-grade gasoline) and power pedestals. The availability of water and the sewer pumpout station are seasonal, with both of those amenities currently drained and winterized to prevent the freezing of pipes.